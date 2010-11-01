Cant figure out what is wrong here [4576 error code]

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Hi Folks,

 

I'm sorry if im asking basic question or newbie doubts but i just started with EA coding. 

I keep getting 4576 error with the following message : '685749' : Failed sell stop limit 0.10 EURUSD at 1.39823 (1.39823) sl: 1.39935  tp: 1.39733 [Invalid stops]


Here goes the mqltraderesquest operar  data:

Order data

 

As far as i know its all correctly setup, since i'm trying to sell stop limit at 1.39823(stop limit and price) which is lower than ask price 1.39917, and stoploss is higher than all an takeprofit is lower than all.

 Thanks in advance 

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Order Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Order Properties - Documentation on MQL5
 
Stop limit price for SellStopLimit oder shoudb be greater than value Price in a request. Try to change it.

 
Rosh:
Stop limit price for SellStopLimit oder shoudb be greater than value Price in a request. Try to change it.

 

Hi Rosh,  

You were right!, thank you very much!

:) 

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