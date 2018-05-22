ObjectSetInteger ERROR in MQL5..any advice please?
Kaloko:
I am trying to create a simple indicator on Mql5 but i get an ERROR when i compile...
Could anyone help me please?
This is the message i get when i compile it...
Try this:
ObjectSetInteger(0,label,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBlue,0);
Mahdi Fatemi:
Try this:
I tried it but i am still getting the same ERROR..!
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I am trying to create a simple indicator on Mql5 but i get an ERROR when i compile it...
Could anyone help me please?
This is the message i get when i compile it...