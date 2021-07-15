hotkeys.ini
Anyone can help me with that? Please
Rafael Caetano Pinto:
Anyone can help me with that? Please
Anyone can help me with that? Please
Here you go Rafael,
Launch MT4
Right click over one of the Indicators such as ATR.
Select the Set Hotkeys option
Then you should see the available hotkey options.
Select the item you want to assign a hotkey to, then click Set, then you can enter the hotkey into the available Key space, as well as assign it to either a CTRL or ALT key.
When finished, click close.
Your hot key is now set.
<experts> Experts\HotTimeFrame.ex5=Alt+H Experts\One Click Close.ex5=Alt+D </experts>
An example of how to add Experts or Utilities to the chart window using hotkeys
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Anyone knows how to use the hotkeys.ini file?
The doc says that I can use this file to customize my shortcuts, but I was unable to find any example about how I can do it.