Gap between Bid prices
Ali D32:
Hi
It's part of my code:
Output in journal of strategy tester:
Why Bid price jump from 0.87801 to 0.87822?
In this situation my expert goes wrong(30Pip distance in condition). because condition should be true in 0.87812 instead of 0.87822
This gap is normal or not? if yes how can i control my orders send exactly in 30pip distance?
yes, normal
Hi Ali, i don't know about mt4 programming but i think your EA will make a pending order.
Ali D32: Why Bid price jump from 0.87801 to 0.87822?That is a 2.1 PIP distance. A PIP is not a point.
In this situation my expert goes wrong(30Pip distance in condition).
In this situation my expert goes wrong(30Pip distance in condition).
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Hi
It's part of my code:
Output in journal of strategy tester:
Why Bid price jump from 0.87801 to 0.87822?
In this situation my expert goes wrong(30Pip distance in condition). because condition should be true in 0.87812 instead of 0.87822
This gap is normal or not? if yes how can i control my orders send exactly in 30pip distance?