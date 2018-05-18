Problem with OrderSend for my first EA in mql4

New comment
 

Hi guys, 

I'm trying to make the OrderSend function work for my first EA, but for some reason it's not executed, 

can anyone tell me what I need to change?

Update:

I can see that it works on forex, but I need it to work in stock indexes through spreadbetting. 

For some reason it works in GBPUSD, but not GER30 - how do I change that?

extern double lots = 1.00;

extern int takeprofit = 40; 

extern int stoploss = 40;

extern int magic = 33545;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function                                   |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

  {

//---

  OrderSend (Symbol(), OP_SELL, lots, Bid, 3, Bid+stoploss*Point, Bid-takeprofit*Point, "Sell trade by expert", magic, NULL, clrBlue ); 

//---

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

  }
 

Please use the </< button to insert your code above.


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Please use the </< button to insert your code above.


thanks Eleni, that answered half of the questions. 

Do you know why the code doesn't work? 

 
oekosimon:

thanks Eleni, that answered half of the questions. 

Do you know why the code doesn't work? 

Rudeness won't help you.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Rudeness won't help you.

Sorry, it wasn't meant to be rude, I was actually greatful for your answer
 

Minimum. Need to check STOPS_LEVEL

int stopLevel = (int)SymbolInfoInteger( _Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL )+1;
int ticket = OrderSend( _Symbol, OP_SELL, lots, Bid, 3,
                        Bid+(stopLevel>stoploss ? stopLevel : stoploss)*Point,
                        Bid-(stopLevel>takeprofit ? stopLevel : takeprofit)*Point,
                        "Sell trade by expert",
                        magic, NULL, clrBlue );
It can be more. Specified by you.
 
Konstantin Nikitin:

Minimum. Need to check STOPS_LEVEL

It can be more. Specified by you.
ok, I just learned that it works ok in Forex, but just not in stock indexes such as Ger30
  
OrderSend (Symbol(), OP_SELL, lots, Bid, 3, Bid+stoploss*Point, Bid-takeprofit*Point
  1. You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid.
    • Your buy order's TP/SL are triggered when the Bid reaches it. Not the Ask.
    • Your sell order's TP/SL will be triggered when the Ask reaches it. To trigger at a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
                MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3
    • The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools -> Options {control-O} -> charts -> Show ask line.)

  2. Do NOT use NormalizeDouble, EVER. For ANY Reason. It's a kludge, don't use it. It's use is usually wrong.

 
whroeder1:
  1. You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid.
    • Your buy order's TP/SL are triggered when the Bid reaches it. Not the Ask.
    • Your sell order's TP/SL will be triggered when the Ask reaches it. To trigger at a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
                MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3
    • The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools -> Options {control-O} -> charts -> Show ask line.)

thanks, you were rigth, the issue was with the lot size
New comment