Looking for funded trading firm
I am looking for a futures funded trading firm that supports MT5. Topsteptrader does not.
You can fund the broker which support it.
Sergey Golubev:
You can fund the broker which support it.
You can fund the broker which support it.
Hi Sergey, can you please explain what you mean? I am looking for a prop firm which supports MT5. I mean a firm that funds traders to trade for it. The firm must support MT5. The firm must trade either stocks or futures, not forex.
kenchuks:
Hi Sergey, can you please explain what you mean? I am looking for a prop firm which supports MT5. I mean a firm that funds traders to trade for it. The firm must support MT5. The firm must trade either stocks or futures, not forex.
The discussion about the brokers is prohibited sorry so I can post an image -
and more -
Sergey Golubev:
and more -
Thanks, that was helpful though it does not answer my question. I am still looking for a futures funded trader firm.
I would like to know how to connect the metatrader 5 platform with the TraderStation platform?
thank
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