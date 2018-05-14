A little help for amending an indicator
stoynov: - Is it possible for Wick-O-Gram to show the previous wicks as well as on the picture below?
- No those are drawn by the terminal, bar zero.
- Since you don't use the histograms, write a new indicator, that uses 2 buffers of dots. Then you can see the sizes for all bars.
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Hello guys,
Hope your day is going well!
Could someone help me with the following issue - Is it possible for Wick-O-Gram to show the previous wicks as well as on the picture below? I mean next to "Wick 3.9 -0.6" to show the previous wicks size. And if this is possible, could someone help me to do it?
Thank you!
P.S.: Disregard the histogram, I don't use it, just the numbers.