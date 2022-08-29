Distance of Moving average - page 2
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If I measured a 9 foot distance using a yard stick I would get an answer of 3 yards. If I used a foot ruler, I would get an answer of 9 feet. If I wanted yards, 9 is the wrong answer.
OP wanted an answer in PIPs. using _Point gives the wrong answer. A PIP is not a point.
i like this explanation ,
thanks
paul
yess, i need this solution also.. using point doesn't do much.. how to change from point to pipstep ???