MQL5 Community Profile notification about authorization on my smartphone

New comment
 

Hi

I have a VPS with a mt4 running. Also mt4 installed on Android.

every 10 minutes or so, I get a notification on my smartphone about a "New MQL5.com authorization from an mt4 installation" I get 2 notifications with different details alternately.

One from one installation of mt4 and the other from the other mt4 installation on a different computer.


Is this normal and if so, how can I stop this notification?


Thanks

 
samjesse:

Hi

I have a VPS with a mt4 running. Also mt4 installed on Android.

every 10 minutes or so, I get a notification on my smartphone about a "New MQL5.com authorization from an mt4 installation" I get 2 notifications with different details alternately.

One from one installation of mt4 and the other from the other mt4 installation on a different computer.


Is this normal and if so, how can I stop this notification?


Thanks

You go to your Profile page >> settings >> security and untick the: Notify about ip change option.


New comment