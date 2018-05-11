MQL5 Community Profile notification about authorization on my smartphone
samjesse:
Thanks
Hi
I have a VPS with a mt4 running. Also mt4 installed on Android.
every 10 minutes or so, I get a notification on my smartphone about a "New MQL5.com authorization from an mt4 installation" I get 2 notifications with different details alternately.
One from one installation of mt4 and the other from the other mt4 installation on a different computer.
Is this normal and if so, how can I stop this notification?
Thanks
You go to your Profile page >> settings >> security and untick the: Notify about ip change option.
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Hi
I have a VPS with a mt4 running. Also mt4 installed on Android.
every 10 minutes or so, I get a notification on my smartphone about a "New MQL5.com authorization from an mt4 installation" I get 2 notifications with different details alternately.
One from one installation of mt4 and the other from the other mt4 installation on a different computer.
Is this normal and if so, how can I stop this notification?
Thanks