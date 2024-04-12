Ho do I permanently delete News Flags
giogee:Uncheck "Auto update".
Hi
I do right click on calendar and delete all events this deletes the flags but as soon as you change time frames or come back to charts there BACK. (so annoying)
Is there a way to get rid of these so that they don’t come back
Thank you
They are gone
Nice 1. I cant believe something so small can do your nut in.
Where is the auto-update check box?
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Hi
I do right click on calendar and delete all events this deletes the flags but as soon as you change time frames or come back to charts there BACK. (so annoying)
Is there a way to get rid of these so that they don’t come back
Thank you