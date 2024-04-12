Ho do I permanently delete News Flags

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Hi

I do right click on calendar and delete all events this deletes the flags but as soon as you change time frames or come back to charts there BACK. (so annoying)

Is there a way to get rid of these so that they don’t come back

 

Thank you


Events

 
giogee:

Hi

I do right click on calendar and delete all events this deletes the flags but as soon as you change time frames or come back to charts there BACK. (so annoying)

Is there a way to get rid of these so that they don’t come back

 

Thank you



Uncheck "Auto update".
 

@Alain Verleyen

They are gone 

Nice 1. I cant believe something so small can do your nut in.

 
Alain Verleyen #:
Uncheck "Auto update".
Nice. I did it
Thanks alot!
 

Where is the auto-update check box?

 
Kaupo Tomson #:

Where is the auto-update check box?

MT5 -

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