Help me with error please. -cannot convert enum
Any suggestions on a fix? Anyone?
The #22 line should look like:
extern EN_STD_TIMEFRAMES inpHigherPeriod=W1;
Or you can use built-in enum. You can delete the #16 line and use this code instead of your #22 line code:
extern ENUM_TIMEFRAMES inpHigherPeriod=PERIOD_W1;
The #22 line should look like:
Or you can use built-in enum. You can delete the #16 line and use this code instead of your #22 line code:
It worked like a charm! Thanks very much for your time. I am very appreciative.
cheers
I have a similar error in this indicator.......
Would someone be good enough to tell me a fix.....?
Thank you....
I have a similar error in this indicator.......
Would someone be good enough to tell me a fix.....?
Thank you....
ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE
I have a similar error in this indicator.......
Would someone be good enough to tell me a fix.....?
Thank you....
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;
Thanks very much, seems to work now.
hi I have a similar error
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Hi,
I had a indicator that was working that no longer works. I ran on metaeditor to see for errors, and I got the following error.
'Period_W1'-cannot convert enum [on line 22]
Any suggestions on a fix? Anyone?