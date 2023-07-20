Help me with error please. -cannot convert enum

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Hi,

I had a indicator that was working that no longer works. I ran on metaeditor to see for errors, and I got the following error.

'Period_W1'-cannot convert enum    [on line 22]

cannot convert enum



Any suggestions on a fix? Anyone?

 
You should let it rest or something or get it fixed

 
David Del Castillo:
 

Any suggestions on a fix? Anyone?

The #22 line should look like:

extern EN_STD_TIMEFRAMES inpHigherPeriod=W1;

Or you can use built-in enum. You can delete the #16 line and use this code instead of your #22 line code:

extern ENUM_TIMEFRAMES inpHigherPeriod=PERIOD_W1;
 
Petr Nosek:

The #22 line should look like:

Or you can use built-in enum. You can delete the #16 line and use this code instead of your #22 line code:

It worked like a charm! Thanks very much for your time. I am very appreciative.

cheers

 

I have a similar error in this indicator.......

Would someone be good enough to tell me a fix.....?

Thank you....


can not convert enum

 
david mackay:

I have a similar error in this indicator.......

Would someone be good enough to tell me a fix.....?

Thank you....



ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE
 
Mohamad Zulhairi Baba:
ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE
It's an other enum. Will lead to new problems.
 
david mackay:

I have a similar error in this indicator.......

Would someone be good enough to tell me a fix.....?

Thank you....



input Applied_price_  IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;
 
Alain Verleyen:

Thanks very much, seems to work now.

 

hi  I have a similar error

Files:
Capture1.JPG  304 kb
Capture2.JPG  224 kb
 
Jonathan Sheu #:
You should let it rest or something or get it fixed

Can anyone please tell me why my Robot does not work on deriv??

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