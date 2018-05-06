How does tester deal with price gaps?
Shui Wang:Tester limitation.
When testing my EA, I found some strange behavious of the tester:
In 2017.04.24 01:02, when there apears a big gap in EURUSD M1 chart, my EA opens & closes some orders at prices that shoul NOT exist.
Even when I set the tester to run in "fatest mode with open price only", it still interpolates some non-existing prices inside the gap and results faulty values.
I wonder if this a rare incidence that caused by my own coarse EA or it is the official way of tester of MT4.
Any one have a clue? Thanks in advance:)
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When testing my EA, I found some strange behavious of the tester:
In 2017.04.24 01:02, when there apears a big gap in EURUSD M1 chart, my EA opens & closes some orders at prices that shoul NOT exist.
Even when I set the tester to run in "fatest mode with open price only", it still interpolates some non-existing prices inside the gap and results faulty values.
I wonder if this a rare incidence that caused by my own coarse EA or it is the official way of tester of MT4.
Any one have a clue? Thanks in advance:)