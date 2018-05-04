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Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
thank you.
i will try some modification.
You may have less ticks in your past history compared to the recent years.
thank you.
THANK you to reply.
i rewrite all my indicators in EA . so there is no iCustom function. and for the indicator i use 6 array[3000] to store as buffer.
the expert have large algorithem . more than 5500 line in code. and so many calculation.
molty time frame , multy currency,
all them are used from the first. so should not to be different between fist 24 hour and the other.
for first 24 hour it past from 2000.01.01 to 2008.01.... and for
(approximately ) 2th 24 hour it past to 2010.02 and in 3th 24 hour it was 2012.08 and
after 77 hour it is at 2013.04.... and its continuing....
is this explanation will clearly some thing ?
and the latest was until 2015.01.19 in 30 minute ago.
the speed is more slow maybe 1~1.5 year in "24" hour.
thank you.