Rename MQL4/5 data folder (Windows 10)

New comment
 

Hi 

Is it possible to rename the MQL data folder to use normal broker names? (Windows 10)

These names (2 different brokers) are very confusing.

MQL data folder


The old system in Windows 7 is more practical were the MQL4/5 is stored in the "c: program files" directory.

 
Snelle Moda:

Hi 

Is it possible to rename the MQL data folder to use normal broker names? (Windows 10)

These names (2 different brokers) are very confusing.



The old system in Windows 7 is more practical were the MQL4/5 is stored in the "c: program files" directory.

You need to use portable mode, see documentation.
 
Alain Verleyen:
You need to use portable mode, see documentation.

Thanks!

New comment