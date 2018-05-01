Rename MQL4/5 data folder (Windows 10)
Snelle Moda:You need to use portable mode, see documentation.
Hi
Is it possible to rename the MQL data folder to use normal broker names? (Windows 10)
These names (2 different brokers) are very confusing.
The old system in Windows 7 is more practical were the MQL4/5 is stored in the "c: program files" directory.
Alain Verleyen:
You need to use portable mode, see documentation.
You need to use portable mode, see documentation.
Thanks!
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Hi
Is it possible to rename the MQL data folder to use normal broker names? (Windows 10)
These names (2 different brokers) are very confusing.
The old system in Windows 7 is more practical were the MQL4/5 is stored in the "c: program files" directory.