How to Draw Lines without Buffer?
Panjianom Adi Pratomo:
I can draw diagonal lines using indicator_buffers but it require many buffers.
And then insert into the loop like this:
But it failed.
I can draw diagonal lines using indicator_buffers but it require many buffers.
The prices change day by day starting from the beginning of pair's history by an external library.
*note: please ignore the vertical lines
How to draw this lines by using OBJECT_CREATE?
I tried with below code:
And then insert into the loop like this:
But it failed.
Can someone help me please?
You used object crate function incorrectly . Fist you converted time to string which is wrong you don't have to convert it . Then in the price you used indec instead of actual price . Then why did you object move if you could have just set both date and time for the second anchor point of the treand line
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I can draw diagonal lines using indicator_buffers but it require many buffers.
The prices change day by day starting from the beginning of pair's history by an external library.
*note: please ignore the vertical lines
How to draw this lines by using OBJECT_CREATE?
I tried with below code:
And then insert into the loop like this:
But it failed.
Can someone help me please?