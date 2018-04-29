price overlay
How to program remarks signs (//) before #property - according to an external varaible
something like "extern bool choice "
if choice = true indicator will display in <price overlay> mode.
if choice = false it will display in <separate window> mode
This is a preprocessor compiler directive. You cannot put a run-time conditional on compiler directives.
Anthony Garot:
You could create (compile) two separate indicators . . . .
You could create (compile) two separate indicators . . . .
can u explain
paulselvan:
can u explain
Create two different indicators:
1. indicator will display in <price overlay> mode
2. it will display in <separate window> mode
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I want to share a tips which displays price overlay of two instruments.
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Let's say we want to study USDCAD & WTI correlations.
Here is double_chart.mq4 indicator which displays WTI
If we play with these two global scop #property :
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_chart_window
we can have WTI built-in USDCAD chart
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Procedure :
1)Compile double_chart.mq4 in MQL editor with #property like this :
2)Then open USDCAD chart and double_chart.mq4 indicator.
3)Return to MQL editor and this time set #proprty like this :
4)Compile it again : we can see USDCAD and WTI in the same chart( auto-sized )
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How to program remarks signs (//) before #property - according to an external varaible
something like "extern bool choice "
if choice = true indicator will display in <price overlay> mode.
if choice = false it will display in <separate window> mode
Thanks