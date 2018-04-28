Little help please with a code.
Eleni Anna Branou:done
Please use the </> button to insert your code.
manual positions will be skipped because they do not meet the :
OrderMagicNumber();
void OnTick() { //--- int total=OrdersTotal(); double OpenLongOrders=0,OpenShortOrders=0,PendLongs=0,PendShorts=0; //--- if(total==0 && OpenLongOrders==0 && OpenShortOrders==0 && PendLongs==0 && PendShorts==0 && OP_BUY_SELL_again==true) //I want only count orders with magic number=1234 or 9999 { openbuy(); printf("0 trades"); } //--- int i; for(i=0;i<total;i++) { if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) { if( OrderMagicNumber()==MyMagicNumber_B && OrderSymbol()==Symbol()) { int type=OrderType(); if(type == OP_BUY ) {OpenLongOrders=OpenLongOrders+1;} if(type == OP_SELL ) {OpenShortOrders=OpenShortOrders+1;} if(type == OP_BUYSTOP ) {PendLongs=PendLongs+1;} if(type == OP_SELLSTOP ) {PendShorts=PendShorts+1;} } } } //--- Buy Direction if(total==1 && OpenLongOrders==1 && OpenShortOrders==0 && PendLongs==0 && PendShorts==0) // if there is manually open positions will be count also. but I need to count expert positions only { sellstop1(); }
Do you know where the name C++ came from ? the ++ stands for plus one.
So this :
PendShorts=PendShorts+1;
Could also be written as this:
PendShorts++;
Marco vd Heijden:thnx . i'm still beginner in coding.
manual positions will be skipped because they do not meet the :
Do you know where the name C++ came from ? the ++ stands for plus one.
So this :
Could also be written as this:
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I need some help guys..
now I have an opened Position "Opened Manually"
I have that expert which count the number of open position and execute orders ..
I want the expert count his own position only but didn't work .. here is the code