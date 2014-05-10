Change colors from Input Variables & PlotIndexSetInteger
stitchtrader:
Hi ☀
I wanted to change the line color from Input Variables, but I couldn't.
I could do that with #property indicator_color1, though.
How should I do this from Input Variables and PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,~) ?
#property indicator_color1 clrBlue,clrRed #property indicator_width1 4 double Buffer[]; double BufferColor[]; input color InpColor1 = clrGreen; input color InpColor2 = clrOrange; void OnInit() { SetIndexBuffer(0,Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferColor,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,InpColor1); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,InpColor2);
stitchtrader:
Thank you!
But I don't get it (＠σ＠；
Can this not be omitted?
Please tell me the details
I only uncommented this line (and change default colors). This line is mandatory.
#property indicator_color1 clrBlue,clrRed
angevoyageur:
I only uncommented this line (and change default colors). This line is mandatory.
I only uncommented this line (and change default colors). This line is mandatory.
Thank you!
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Hi ☀
I wanted to change the line color from Input Variables, but I couldn't.
I could do that with #property indicator_color1, though.
How should I do this from Input Variables and PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,~) ?