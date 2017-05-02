History repeats itself

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The market turned down in  early May in recent years.

  2014.05 

 2014.05

 

2013.05

201305 

 2012.05

201205 

2011.05

201105 

 

2010.05

201005 

 
Good point, but this happens just sometimes, and know when is the big challenge.
 
Incredible. Great point.
 
interesting cyclicality
 
TBST Trading Framework
 
kebaya:
TBST Trading Framework
 Hi,what is TBST?
 
"Sell in May and go away"...
 

What is your trading plan in  May 2017 ?

Let see the  market history in May 2014.

Have you ever grasped this chance which could double your account ?


 

The history in May 2015,there was no obvious trend, the market fluctuated.


 

The history in May 2016, the market fluctuated same as in May 2015.


 

Now are you ready for this May?

It seems the market could be fluctuated again which repeats the last two years.


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