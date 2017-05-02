History repeats itself
Good point, but this happens just sometimes, and know when is the big challenge.
Incredible. Great point.
interesting cyclicality
TBST Trading Framework
kebaya:Hi,what is TBST?
TBST Trading Framework
TBST Trading Framework
"Sell in May and go away"...
What is your trading plan in May 2017 ?
Let see the market history in May 2014.
Have you ever grasped this chance which could double your account ?
The history in May 2015,there was no obvious trend, the market fluctuated.
The history in May 2016, the market fluctuated same as in May 2015.
Now are you ready for this May?
It seems the market could be fluctuated again which repeats the last two years.
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The market turned down in early May in recent years.
2014.05
2013.05
2012.05
2011.05
2010.05