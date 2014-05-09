Why I can't add indicators to MT5 ?? Pic attached.

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I downloaded 3 pivot points indicator to the designated folder. They are not shown in the MT5 indicators->custom indicators?

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mkaoud2009:

I downloaded 3 pivot points indicator to the designated folder. They are not shown in the MT5 indicators->custom indicators?

 

Ok , thx Ange


Are you implying that I should move the indicators out of examples folder??

I did move them to Indicators. Still Nothing.


PLease elaborate.

 
mkaoud2009:

Ok , thx Ange


Are you implying that I should move the indicators out of examples folder??

I did move them to Indicators. Still Nothing.


PLease elaborate.

Did you compile them ?

If they are in Examples folder, you have to open examples folder in MT5 terminal (navigator window).

 

How can I compile an indicator ?


Yes the folder opened in the picture I attached is the example folder. Compare between windows folder and MT5 folder. All files are the same except 3 Pivot points indicators missing. I am really mad from this.

 

Problem solved


I found the the examples folder in Appdata->roaming->metaquotes


Not program files folder. Don't know why!

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