Why I can't add indicators to MT5 ?? Pic attached.
I downloaded 3 pivot points indicator to the designated folder. They are not shown in the MT5 indicators->custom indicators?
Ok , thx Ange
Are you implying that I should move the indicators out of examples folder??
I did move them to Indicators. Still Nothing.
PLease elaborate.
Ok , thx Ange
Are you implying that I should move the indicators out of examples folder??
I did move them to Indicators. Still Nothing.
PLease elaborate.
Did you compile them ?
If they are in Examples folder, you have to open examples folder in MT5 terminal (navigator window).
How can I compile an indicator ?
Yes the folder opened in the picture I attached is the example folder. Compare between windows folder and MT5 folder. All files are the same except 3 Pivot points indicators missing. I am really mad from this.
Problem solved
I found the the examples folder in Appdata->roaming->metaquotes
Not program files folder. Don't know why!
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I downloaded 3 pivot points indicator to the designated folder. They are not shown in the MT5 indicators->custom indicators?