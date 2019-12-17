Convert mql5 indicator in mql4 language
Hello
I need help converting one indicator from mql5 in mql4.
Indicator I took from internet.
How nice to see my code with different "author" :)
Do a search for "cci averages" - you shall find mt4 version too
How nice to see my code with different "author" :)
Do a search for "cci averages" - you shall find mt4 version too
Yes - :)
This clone "CCI-EMA" is the same copy of your this "cci averages pre-filtered fl 1.01" version indicator :)
posted the original one
cci pre-filtered averages fl
And here is Mladen's "cci pre-filtered averages fl" MT4 version
a lot of errors removed but still few warnings (macro redefinition) exists
Big Thanks for your help guys.
Hello Master!!
Is it possible convert both mt5 indicators to mt4?
Tks!
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Hello
I need help converting one indicator from mql5 in mql4.
Indicator I took from internet.