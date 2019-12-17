Convert mql5 indicator in mql4 language

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Hello

I need help converting one indicator from mql5 in mql4.

Indicator I took from internet.

Files:
CCI-EMA.mq5  25 kb
 
Didblecoder:

Hello

I need help converting one indicator from mql5 in mql4.

Indicator I took from internet.

How nice to see my code with different "author" :)

Do a search for "cci averages" - you shall find mt4 version too

 
Mladen Rakic:

How nice to see my code with different "author" :)

Do a search for "cci averages" - you shall find mt4 version too

Yes -  :)

This clone "CCI-EMA" is the same copy of your this "cci averages pre-filtered fl 1.01" version indicator  :)

posted the original one

s

cci fl 1.01

 

cci pre-filtered averages fl

And here is Mladen's "cci pre-filtered averages fl" MT4 version

a lot of errors removed but still few warnings (macro redefinition) exists


1

 

Big Thanks for your help guys.

 

Hello Master!!

Is it possible convert both mt5 indicators to mt4?

Tks!



Files:
TWR.mq5  8 kb
PowerSystem.mq5  9 kb
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