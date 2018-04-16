Can anyone code a EA for this indicator...
Magne666 markussen:
would really like a ea for this indicator with stoploss take profit and lot size also with a trend filter with a 100 sma ore someting...
The best
Bindaytrader
Use any EA based on zigzag
Magne666 markussen:
would really like a ea for this indicator with stoploss take profit and lot size also with a trend filter with a 100 sma ore someting...
The best
Bindaytrader
not a good indicator. Not worth the effort.
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would really like a ea for this indicator with stoploss take profit and lot size also with a trend filter with a 100 sma ore someting...
The best
Bindaytrader