Can anyone code a EA for this indicator...

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would really like a ea for this indicator with stoploss take profit and lot size also with a trend filter with a 100 sma ore someting...


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Bindaytrader

Files:
Forexsignal30.1.ex4  7 kb
 
If no one helps here on the thread so try Freelance.
 
Magne666 markussen:

would really like a ea for this indicator with stoploss take profit and lot size also with a trend filter with a 100 sma ore someting...


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Bindaytrader

Use any EA based on zigzag


 
Magne666 markussen:

would really like a ea for this indicator with stoploss take profit and lot size also with a trend filter with a 100 sma ore someting...


The best 

Bindaytrader

not a good indicator.  Not worth the effort.

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