Which country will raise significantly its participation in 2014 in the MQL5 cloud network?
- Will MetaTrader 5 EA and Signals increase significantly in 2014?
- MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network
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Not usa. Most of brokers don't accept us clients
I vote for Brazil... :-D
china
I myself believe that Russia will get a bigger pie of the market.
Brazil :P
Ukraine.
What a surprise.
I vote China, when they start, they always outnumbered everyone.
We have a lot of russians. I think China will be the next
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