Which country will raise significantly its participation in 2014 in the MQL5 cloud network?

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  • 33% (22)
  • 9% (6)
  • 23% (15)
  • 12% (8)
  • 23% (15)
Total voters: 66
 
Not usa. Most of brokers don't accept  us clients
 
I vote for Brazil... :-D
 
china
 

I myself believe that Russia will get a bigger pie of the market.

 
Brazil :P
 
Ukraine.
 

Seems it's Japan

MQL5 Cloud Statistics
 
What a surprise.
 
I vote China, when they start, they always outnumbered everyone.
 
We have a lot of russians. I think China will be the next
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