Exotic Pairs

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Fellow traders,

Please can you advise the best forums for learning the upcoming direction of the exotic currency pairs.

I am a volatility enthusiast and am seeking a good  information source where the prospects and investor sentiment of the exotics is documented.

Best regards,

Kenneth 

 
Kenneth Gordon:

Fellow traders,

Please can you advise the best forums for learning the upcoming direction of the exotic currency pairs.

I am a volatility enthusiast and am seeking a good  information source where the prospects and investor sentiment of the exotics is documented.

Best regards,

Kenneth 

That would be great!

Let me know if you find what you are after.

 
Kenneth Gordon:

Fellow traders,

Please can you advise the best forums for learning the upcoming direction of the exotic currency pairs.

I am a volatility enthusiast and am seeking a good  information source where the prospects and investor sentiment of the exotics is documented.

Best regards,

Kenneth 

With a good Fundamental analysis for my opinion, trading exotic pairs is the best
 
What exotic pairs do you trade
 

what is exotic currency pls?

[Deleted]  
Ubong John:

what is exotic currency pls?

Exotic currency pairs are made up of a major currency paired with the currency of an emerging or a strong but smaller economy from a global perspective such as Hong Kong or Singapore 

Pair Countries
EUR/TRY Euro/Turkish Lira
USD/SEK US Dollar/Swedish Krona
USD/NOK US Dollar/Norwegian Krone
USD/DKK US Dollar/Danish Krone
USD/ZAR US Dollar/South African Rand
USD/HKD US Dollar/Hong Kong Dollar
USD/SGD US Dollar/Singapore Dollar
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