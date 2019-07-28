Exotic Pairs
Fellow traders,
Please can you advise the best forums for learning the upcoming direction of the exotic currency pairs.
I am a volatility enthusiast and am seeking a good information source where the prospects and investor sentiment of the exotics is documented.
Best regards,
Kenneth
That would be great!
Let me know if you find what you are after.
Fellow traders,
Please can you advise the best forums for learning the upcoming direction of the exotic currency pairs.
I am a volatility enthusiast and am seeking a good information source where the prospects and investor sentiment of the exotics is documented.
Best regards,
Kenneth
what is exotic currency pls?
what is exotic currency pls?
Exotic currency pairs are made up of a major currency paired with the currency of an emerging or a strong but smaller economy from a global perspective such as Hong Kong or Singapore
|Pair
|Countries
|EUR/TRY
|Euro/Turkish Lira
|USD/SEK
|US Dollar/Swedish Krona
|USD/NOK
|US Dollar/Norwegian Krone
|USD/DKK
|US Dollar/Danish Krone
|USD/ZAR
|US Dollar/South African Rand
|USD/HKD
|US Dollar/Hong Kong Dollar
|USD/SGD
|US Dollar/Singapore Dollar
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Fellow traders,
Please can you advise the best forums for learning the upcoming direction of the exotic currency pairs.
I am a volatility enthusiast and am seeking a good information source where the prospects and investor sentiment of the exotics is documented.
Best regards,
Kenneth