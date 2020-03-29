Connection Problem with Cloud Network

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Hi

Does anyone know if MQL5 Cloud Network is down?

I see agents are available but I'm stuck in "connecting" status for the past 2 days




Thanks,

BM

 
BlindMist:

Hi

Does anyone know if MQL5 Cloud Network is down?

I see agents are available but I'm stuck in "connecting" status for the past 2 days

Thanks,

BM

Hi, are you sure your login/password at MT5 options are correct?
 
Can someone help please I can’t seem to sign in to my mql5 on my MetaTrader 4 account
 
khedley:
Can someone help please I can’t seem to sign in to my mql5 on my MetaTrader 4 account

You've probably confused your password: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

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