How to create 1 indicator from different Time Frames in 1 separate window ?

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Hi, i'm a C programmer but new in MT4 programming. Is there any simple way to convert index buffer to Label. For ploting 1 calculation from different time frame in one separate window?

picture ex.


MTF separate windows

 

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Hello,

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