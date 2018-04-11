Chart Mark ups

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Sihle.ndlv: How do you keep your trendlines that you have drawn on a certain pair only on that pair and not to appear on another pair??
Don't change the chart symbol. Open a second one.
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How do you keep your trendlines that you have drawn on a certain pair only on that pair and not to appear on another pair??
Example bellow