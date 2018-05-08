possible use of uninitialized variable 'oldorderopenprice'

New comment
 

maybe any coder can fix this?

this code give warning

possible use of uninitialized variable 'oldorderopenprice'


double FindLastBuyPrice() {

   double oldorderopenprice;
   int oldticketnumber;
   double unused = 0;
   int ticketnumber = 0;
   for (cnt = OrdersTotal() - 1; cnt >= 0; cnt--) {
      ticket = OrderSelect(cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);
      if (OrderSymbol() != Symbol() || OrderMagicNumber() != MagicNumber) continue;
      if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber && OrderType() == OP_BUY) {
         oldticketnumber = OrderTicket();
         if (oldticketnumber > ticketnumber) {
            oldorderopenprice = OrderOpenPrice();
            unused = oldorderopenprice;
            ticketnumber = oldticketnumber;
         }
      }
   }
   return (oldorderopenprice);
}
double FindLastSellPrice() {
   double oldorderopenprice;
   int oldticketnumber;
   double unused = 0;
   int ticketnumber = 0;
   for (cnt = OrdersTotal() - 1; cnt >= 0; cnt--) {
      ticket = OrderSelect(cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);
      if (OrderSymbol() != Symbol() || OrderMagicNumber() != MagicNumber) continue;
      if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber && OrderType() == OP_SELL) {
         oldticketnumber = OrderTicket();
         if (oldticketnumber > ticketnumber) {
            oldorderopenprice = OrderOpenPrice();
            unused = oldorderopenprice;
            ticketnumber = oldticketnumber;
         }
      }
   }
   return (oldorderopenprice);
}
 

Please use the </> button to insert your code.


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Please use the </> button to insert your code.


ok

  
double oldorderopenprice=0;
 
Marco vd Heijden:

WOW, amazing!!

thanks Macro, im very happy!

 
Endru Sitompul:

maybe any coder can fix this?

this code give warning

possible use of uninitialized variable 'oldorderopenprice'


https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/242963
New comment