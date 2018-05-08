possible use of uninitialized variable 'oldorderopenprice'
Eleni Anna Branou:
Please use the </> button to insert your code.
ok
double oldorderopenprice=0;
Marco vd Heijden:
WOW, amazing!!
thanks Macro, im very happy!
Endru Sitompul:
maybe any coder can fix this?
this code give warning
possible use of uninitialized variable 'oldorderopenprice'
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/242963
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maybe any coder can fix this?
this code give warning
possible use of uninitialized variable 'oldorderopenprice'