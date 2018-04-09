Is there a solution to get angle value on OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE by code? - page 2
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Um! I have always thought what was the use of than angle object find int the MT platform?
I always ask where do people use such tool within the MT platform?
If its useless why did Meta Quote has include among analytical tools?
It's not useless, but you have to know the weaknesses and how to work with them.
It's not useless, but you have to know the weaknesses and how to work with them.
Do you know how to use it ?
Do you know how to use it ?
Of course not
maybe @Yohana Parmi will explain to us, on how to make use of that angle tool object during technical analysis.