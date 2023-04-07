Help - MT5 newb trying to learn EA program simple RSI

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Hi, i'm learning so please have patience.... :-) 

I'm using the Strategy Tester function to try and write a simple program to auto trade based on RSI breaches, as a training exercise.

These are the settings i've applied, which I think should buy at 30 and sell at 70. 

Program


However when testing the program is trading all the time, and when watching the RSI in the chart it is trading when the RSI is no where near to the 30/70 levels on a H1 timeframe. I deliberately set the period of calculation to be long (20) to reduce results but it didn't change anything....

What am I doing wrong? Pointers greatly received! 

 
Harry Darke:

These are the settings i've applied, which I think should buy at 30 and sell at 70. 

We don’t have crystal ball.
Show your complete code if you need help.
 

Please use the </> button to insert your code.


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Please use the </> button to insert your code.


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   HarryAgain.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Expert\Expert.mqh>
//--- available signals
#include <Expert\Signal\SignalRSI.mqh>
//--- available trailing
#include <Expert\Trailing\TrailingNone.mqh>
//--- available money management
#include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedLot.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Inputs                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- inputs for expert
input string             Expert_Title         ="HarryAgain"; // Document name
ulong                    Expert_MagicNumber   =20197;        // 
bool                     Expert_EveryTick     =false;        // 
//--- inputs for main signal
input int                Signal_ThresholdOpen =10;           // Signal threshold value to open [0...100]
input int                Signal_ThresholdClose=10;           // Signal threshold value to close [0...100]
input double             Signal_PriceLevel    =0.0;          // Price level to execute a deal
input double             Signal_StopLevel     =50.0;         // Stop Loss level (in points)
input double             Signal_TakeLevel     =50.0;         // Take Profit level (in points)
input int                Signal_Expiration    =4;            // Expiration of pending orders (in bars)
input int                Signal_RSI_PeriodRSI =8;            // Relative Strength Index(8,...) H1 Period of calculation
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Signal_RSI_Applied   =PRICE_CLOSE;  // Relative Strength Index(8,...) H1 Prices series
input double             Signal_RSI_Weight    =1.0;          // Relative Strength Index(8,...) H1 Weight [0...1.0]
//--- inputs for money
input double             Money_FixLot_Percent =5.0;          // Percent
input double             Money_FixLot_Lots    =0.1;          // Fixed volume
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global expert object                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CExpert ExtExpert;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization function of the expert                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Initializing expert
   if(!ExtExpert.Init(Symbol(),Period(),Expert_EveryTick,Expert_MagicNumber))
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing expert");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Creating signal
   CExpertSignal *signal=new CExpertSignal;
   if(signal==NULL)
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating signal");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   ExtExpert.InitSignal(signal);
   signal.ThresholdOpen(Signal_ThresholdOpen);
   signal.ThresholdClose(Signal_ThresholdClose);
   signal.PriceLevel(Signal_PriceLevel);
   signal.StopLevel(Signal_StopLevel);
   signal.TakeLevel(Signal_TakeLevel);
   signal.Expiration(Signal_Expiration);
//--- Creating filter CSignalRSI
   CSignalRSI *filter0=new CSignalRSI;
   if(filter0==NULL)
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating filter0");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   signal.AddFilter(filter0);
//--- Set filter parameters
   filter0.Period(PERIOD_H1);
   filter0.PeriodRSI(Signal_RSI_PeriodRSI);
   filter0.Applied(Signal_RSI_Applied);
   filter0.Weight(Signal_RSI_Weight);
//--- Creation of trailing object
   CTrailingNone *trailing=new CTrailingNone;
   if(trailing==NULL)
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating trailing");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Add trailing to expert (will be deleted automatically))
   if(!ExtExpert.InitTrailing(trailing))
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing trailing");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Set trailing parameters
//--- Creation of money object
   CMoneyFixedLot *money=new CMoneyFixedLot;
   if(money==NULL)
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating money");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Add money to expert (will be deleted automatically))
   if(!ExtExpert.InitMoney(money))
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing money");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Set money parameters
   money.Percent(Money_FixLot_Percent);
   money.Lots(Money_FixLot_Lots);
//--- Check all trading objects parameters
   if(!ExtExpert.ValidationSettings())
     {
      //--- failed
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Tuning of all necessary indicators
   if(!ExtExpert.InitIndicators())
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing indicators");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- ok
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deinitialization function of the expert                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   ExtExpert.Deinit();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Tick" event handler function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   ExtExpert.OnTick();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Trade" event handler function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTrade()
  {
   ExtExpert.OnTrade();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Timer" event handler function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
   ExtExpert.OnTimer();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Thanks for showing me Eleni!

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