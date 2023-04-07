Help - MT5 newb trying to learn EA program simple RSI
Harry Darke:We don’t have crystal ball.
These are the settings i've applied, which I think should buy at 30 and sell at 70.
Show your complete code if you need help.
Eleni Anna Branou:
Please use the </> button to insert your code.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| HarryAgain.mq5 | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Expert\Expert.mqh> //--- available signals #include <Expert\Signal\SignalRSI.mqh> //--- available trailing #include <Expert\Trailing\TrailingNone.mqh> //--- available money management #include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedLot.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Inputs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- inputs for expert input string Expert_Title ="HarryAgain"; // Document name ulong Expert_MagicNumber =20197; // bool Expert_EveryTick =false; // //--- inputs for main signal input int Signal_ThresholdOpen =10; // Signal threshold value to open [0...100] input int Signal_ThresholdClose=10; // Signal threshold value to close [0...100] input double Signal_PriceLevel =0.0; // Price level to execute a deal input double Signal_StopLevel =50.0; // Stop Loss level (in points) input double Signal_TakeLevel =50.0; // Take Profit level (in points) input int Signal_Expiration =4; // Expiration of pending orders (in bars) input int Signal_RSI_PeriodRSI =8; // Relative Strength Index(8,...) H1 Period of calculation input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Signal_RSI_Applied =PRICE_CLOSE; // Relative Strength Index(8,...) H1 Prices series input double Signal_RSI_Weight =1.0; // Relative Strength Index(8,...) H1 Weight [0...1.0] //--- inputs for money input double Money_FixLot_Percent =5.0; // Percent input double Money_FixLot_Lots =0.1; // Fixed volume //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global expert object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CExpert ExtExpert; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialization function of the expert | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Initializing expert if(!ExtExpert.Init(Symbol(),Period(),Expert_EveryTick,Expert_MagicNumber)) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing expert"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- Creating signal CExpertSignal *signal=new CExpertSignal; if(signal==NULL) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating signal"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- ExtExpert.InitSignal(signal); signal.ThresholdOpen(Signal_ThresholdOpen); signal.ThresholdClose(Signal_ThresholdClose); signal.PriceLevel(Signal_PriceLevel); signal.StopLevel(Signal_StopLevel); signal.TakeLevel(Signal_TakeLevel); signal.Expiration(Signal_Expiration); //--- Creating filter CSignalRSI CSignalRSI *filter0=new CSignalRSI; if(filter0==NULL) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating filter0"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(INIT_FAILED); } signal.AddFilter(filter0); //--- Set filter parameters filter0.Period(PERIOD_H1); filter0.PeriodRSI(Signal_RSI_PeriodRSI); filter0.Applied(Signal_RSI_Applied); filter0.Weight(Signal_RSI_Weight); //--- Creation of trailing object CTrailingNone *trailing=new CTrailingNone; if(trailing==NULL) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating trailing"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- Add trailing to expert (will be deleted automatically)) if(!ExtExpert.InitTrailing(trailing)) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing trailing"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- Set trailing parameters //--- Creation of money object CMoneyFixedLot *money=new CMoneyFixedLot; if(money==NULL) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating money"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- Add money to expert (will be deleted automatically)) if(!ExtExpert.InitMoney(money)) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing money"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- Set money parameters money.Percent(Money_FixLot_Percent); money.Lots(Money_FixLot_Lots); //--- Check all trading objects parameters if(!ExtExpert.ValidationSettings()) { //--- failed ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- Tuning of all necessary indicators if(!ExtExpert.InitIndicators()) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing indicators"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- ok return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deinitialization function of the expert | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { ExtExpert.Deinit(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Tick" event handler function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { ExtExpert.OnTick(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Trade" event handler function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTrade() { ExtExpert.OnTrade(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Timer" event handler function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { ExtExpert.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Thanks for showing me Eleni!
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Hi, i'm learning so please have patience.... :-)
I'm using the Strategy Tester function to try and write a simple program to auto trade based on RSI breaches, as a training exercise.
These are the settings i've applied, which I think should buy at 30 and sell at 70.
However when testing the program is trading all the time, and when watching the RSI in the chart it is trading when the RSI is no where near to the 30/70 levels on a H1 timeframe. I deliberately set the period of calculation to be long (20) to reduce results but it didn't change anything....
What am I doing wrong? Pointers greatly received!
H