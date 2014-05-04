which type of member you are here ( are you a coder )?
- Excuse me，Mr.Sergei and Mladen,What does it use to filter
- QUESTION FOR MODIRATORS
- DRAW LINE in main chart when buffer's are in seperate window, IS IT POSSIBLE?
NO, I can not programming in mql5
My husband program my ideas without forgetting his ... ;-)
Marie-MiredeVie:Lucky you... :)
NO, I can not programming in mql5
My husband program my ideas without forgetting his ... ;-)
Roszey:
Lucky you... :)
Lucky you... :)
Ho Yesss!
:-)
Amator!!! :D
wienerschinken:please write the correct.
Amator!!! :D
Amator!!! :D
Hello.
YES, but only a hobby. My day-job is taking up most of my times :(
Quite interesting how many coders are here.
MetaSky:Yes but it's also interesting to see that traders are here. There was a time where there was almost only coders.
Quite interesting how many coders are here.
angevoyageur:Have they left them MQL5, following the discovery "of the" trading robot winner? ... :-)
Yes but it's also interesting to see that traders are here. There was a time where there was almost only coders.
Yes but it's also interesting to see that traders are here. There was a time where there was almost only coders.
Marie-MiredeVie:
Have they left them MQL5, following the discovery "of the" trading robot winner? ... :-)
Have they left them MQL5, following the discovery "of the" trading robot winner? ... :-)
There is no winner EA
They don't left, it's traders who comes.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register