which type of member you are here ( are you a coder )?

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  • 46% (39)
  • 27% (23)
  • 27% (23)
Total voters: 85
[Deleted]  
 NO, I can not programming in mql5
My husband program my ideas without forgetting his ... ;-)
 
Marie-MiredeVie:
 NO, I can not programming in mql5
My husband program my ideas without forgetting his ... ;-)
Lucky you... :)
[Deleted]  
Roszey:
Lucky you... :)

Ho Yesss!

:-) 

 
Amator!!! :D
 
wienerschinken:
Amator!!! :D
please write the correct.
 

Hello.

YES, but only a hobby. My day-job is taking up most of my times :(

 

Quite interesting how many coders are here.

 
MetaSky:

Quite interesting how many coders are here.

Yes but it's also interesting to see that traders are here. There was a time where there was almost only coders.
[Deleted]  
angevoyageur:
Yes but it's also interesting to see that traders are here. There was a time where there was almost only coders.
Have they left them MQL5, following the discovery "of the" trading robot winner? ... :-) 
 
Marie-MiredeVie:
Have they left them MQL5, following the discovery "of the" trading robot winner? ... :-) 

There is no winner EA

They don't left, it's traders who comes.

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