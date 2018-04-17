MQL5 - ObjectCreate OBJ_LABEL -
Please write in English on this site.
Too there is a Spanish section.
Alain Verleyen:Updated.. ;)
Too there is a Spanish section.
Please write in English on this site.
Too there is a Spanish section.
No one? :(
- You can start with
StringToInteger(_Symbol)EURUSD as an int is bogus. To create on the current chart use zero.
- luisaoisdead: the following happens to me ...
it should be in 1, but it never leaves 2.
What happens to you? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
-
What should be one and What never leaves two?
- luisaoisdead: Since this does not work,"Doesn't work" is meaningless - just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires - meaningless. We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
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Hello....
I recently started experimenting with MQL5 and the following happens to me ...
According to what I know ... it should be in 1, but it never leaves 2.
Since this does not work, I saw a couple of videos and I came to this ...
but the same thing happens to me ...
the text remains in the upper part, with no possibility of moving ...
ideas?