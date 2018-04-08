How to use iCustom with this indicator

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Hello

I would like to use this indicator (Absolute Strenght Histogram.mq4) in an EA.

I would like to catch the AlertLine Signal  (vertical lines on main chart) but i can't fint the output (only 2 buffers, the lines in the separate window).

How can I do ?

Thank you for help

Chart

 
rooky06: i can't fint the output (only 2 buffers,
#property indicator_buffers 2 
#property indicator_color1 clrBlue
#property indicator_color2 clrRed
Why do you expect anything other than two?
Just get the value(s) of the indicator(s) into the EA and do what you want with it.
You should encapsulate your iCustom calls to make your code self-documenting.
          Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
 
whroeder1:
Why do you expect anything other than two?
Just get the value(s) of the indicator(s) into the EA and do what you want with it.
You should encapsulate your iCustom calls to make your code self-documenting.
          Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum

Sorry my english is not good but i can catch the 2 buffers.

I need to catch the 2 lines in the main chart

 
rooky06: I need to catch the 2 lines in the main chart
Those are objects, you can't use iCustom.

No need to catch them, just look at the buffers.

   SetIndexBuffer(0,SigBulls); 
   SetIndexBuffer(1,SigBears); 
:
   SetIndexBuffer(8,b1);
   SetIndexBuffer(9,b2);
:
if (SigBulls[i]>0 && SigBulls[i+1]==0 && b2[i]>0) DrawArrow(i,"up");
if (SigBears[i]>0 && SigBears[i+1]==0 && b1[i]>0) ...
 

@whroeder1 thank you i understand

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