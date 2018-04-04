How to reopen Toolbox
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User Interface - MetaTrader 4 Help
User Interface - MetaTrader 4 Help
Thanks whroeder1
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Not sure if this is the right section for this but being a newbie i'm not sure about nothing :-( I accidentally closed my toolbox, can anyone direct me on how to display this?