Error handling of incorrect indicator parameters? - page 2
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So why don't you do exactly as requested.
Why do you want to follow stupid rule invented by a moderator ?
However you never followed the rule I invented
I think Alain means, try to convince the product moderator that substitute one fatal error with another is not the solution and that the current situation is correct.
Reported for violating rule #1,
Please be polite when communicating on this website. Refrain from statements that may offend or insult other users.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page2#comment_6774976
If you are trying to provoke me, I suggest you to stop, you may succeed.
If you are trying to provoke me, I suggest you to stop, you may succeed.
I am not trying to provoke you. I am pointing out that you are breaking your own forum-rules and disrespecting the products moderator by calling him/her "stupid". I'm also screenshotting this conversation so you cannot mod-edit (erase) it like you normally do.
I am not trying to provoke you. I am pointing out that you are breaking your own forum-rules and disrespecting the products moderator by calling him/her "stupid". I'm also screenshotting this conversation so you cannot mod-edit (erase) it like you normally do.
You really have time to lost.