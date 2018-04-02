Error handling of incorrect indicator parameters? - page 2

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whroeder1:

So why don't you do exactly as requested.

Why do you want to follow stupid rule invented by a moderator ?

However you never followed the rule I invented

 
Enrique Dangeroux:

I think Alain means, try to convince the product moderator that substitute one fatal error with another is not the solution and that the current situation is correct.

Exactly. I am relieved someone understand second degree here.
 
nicholishen:

Reported for violating rule #1,

Please be polite when communicating on this website. Refrain from statements that may offend or insult other users.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page2#comment_6774976

If you are trying to provoke me, I suggest you to stop, you may succeed.

 
Alain Verleyen:

If you are trying to provoke me, I suggest you to stop, you may succeed.

I am not trying to provoke you. I am pointing out that you are breaking your own forum-rules and disrespecting the products moderator by calling him/her "stupid". I'm also screenshotting this conversation so you cannot mod-edit (erase) it like you normally do. 

 
nicholishen:

I am not trying to provoke you. I am pointing out that you are breaking your own forum-rules and disrespecting the products moderator by calling him/her "stupid". I'm also screenshotting this conversation so you cannot mod-edit (erase) it like you normally do. 

You really have time to lost.
 
Alain Verleyen:
You really have time to lost.
Reported for trolling.
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