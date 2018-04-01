LogViewer.jar - simple tool for reading logs of backtesting/optimization
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Just unpack LogViewer.jar from ZIP-archive in some folder. Description is available in Russian topic - https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/226382. There are just a couple of screenshots in order to explain to use it.
Hope it will help to somebody too.