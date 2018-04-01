LogViewer.jar - simple tool for reading logs of backtesting/optimization

New comment
 

Just unpack LogViewer.jar from ZIP-archive in some folder. Description is available in Russian topic - https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/226382. There are just a couple of screenshots in order to explain to use it.

Hope it will help to somebody too.


LogViewer.jar - просмотрщик логов тестирования/оптимизации
LogViewer.jar - просмотрщик логов тестирования/оптимизации
  • 2018.02.01
  • www.mql5.com
Написал когда-то давно для себя, выкладываю без исходников, так как мой код на Java далек от совершенства...
Files:
LogViewer.zip  50 kb
New comment