Way to turn off DLL import during optimization w/ remote agents
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It turns out that optimization using remote farm network agents blocks when a DLL is available in the code.
The exact message is (are):
And this makes sense to me. I fully understand why Metatrades would do this.
So my fix, for when I use remote agents, is to use a compiler directive. When the directive is set, the DLL is not imported, and dummy functions replace the DLL functions. So this works:
So my question:
Is there a better way to handle this so that I can still have the benefits of kernel32 when not using remote agents?