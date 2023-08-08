Account Statements

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Can someone provide links or inform how we can take account statements data and convert it graphical to help better understand trading history
 
OMARFOUDA: Can someone provide links or inform how we can take account statements data and convert it graphical to help better understand trading history

You can always extract your account statement/history by right clicking on the Account History tab of your MT Terminal window.

 
Eleni Anna Branou: You can always extract your account statement/history by right clicking on the Account History tab of your MT Terminal window.

yes i know I want to see if someone took this data and converted in a more presentable form, like a bar chart or timeline that shows trading in easier to read fashion than the statement

 
OMARFOUDA: yes i know I want to see if someone took this data and converted in a more presentable form, like a bar chart or timeline that shows trading in easier to read fashion than the statement

I don't know of such utility.

 
I'm unable to access my statement I don't know where to go 
 
Garawi101 #: I'm unable to access my statement I don't know where to go 
Speak to your broker
 
Garawi101 #: I'm unable to access my statement I don't know where to go 

Really? Try this:


[Deleted]  
Try this
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