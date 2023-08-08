Account Statements
Can someone provide links or inform how we can take account statements data and convert it graphical to help better understand trading history
- Information from MT4 to Excel
- Harmonic Trading
- How can we put trade history on to graphic?
OMARFOUDA: Can someone provide links or inform how we can take account statements data and convert it graphical to help better understand trading history
You can always extract your account statement/history by right clicking on the Account History tab of your MT Terminal window.
Eleni Anna Branou: You can always extract your account statement/history by right clicking on the Account History tab of your MT Terminal window.
yes i know I want to see if someone took this data and converted in a more presentable form, like a bar chart or timeline that shows trading in easier to read fashion than the statement
OMARFOUDA: yes i know I want to see if someone took this data and converted in a more presentable form, like a bar chart or timeline that shows trading in easier to read fashion than the statement
I don't know of such utility.
I'm unable to access my statement I don't know where to go
Try this
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