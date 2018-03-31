market watch

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Sorry for such a basic question, but I haven't been able to find out how to do this. How do you bring up the market watch. Thanks for help.


-Matthew

 
Matthew Crider:

Sorry for such a basic question, but I haven't been able to find out how to do this. How do you bring up the market watch. Thanks for help.


-Matthew

Ctrl+M

 
Icham Aidibe:

Ctrl+M

Thanks, but it didn't work.

 
Matthew Crider:

Thanks, but it didn't work.

Menubar ---> View ----> MarketWatch


 
Icham Aidibe:

Menubar ---> View ----> MarketWatch


Thanks much.
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