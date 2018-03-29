Help to fix script by Stochastic :)
ziadsy:
Hi
I generate this script by Stochastic indicator but i want to add level like 20-80 to use it as condition for sell or buy .
can any one help me to do this ?
this is a file of script >>>>
https://goo.gl/mdBdp2
Ziad AR
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Hi
I generate this script by Stochastic indicator but i want to add level like 20-80 to use it as condition for sell or buy .
can any one help me to do this ?
this is a file of script >>>>
https://goo.gl/mdBdp2
Ziad AR