Help to fix script by Stochastic :)

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Hi

I generate this script by Stochastic indicator but i want to add level like 20-80 to use it as condition for sell or buy .

can any one help me to do this ?

this is a file of script >>>>

https://goo.gl/mdBdp2


Ziad AR

 
ziadsy:

Hi

I generate this script by Stochastic indicator but i want to add level like 20-80 to use it as condition for sell or buy .

can any one help me to do this ?

this is a file of script >>>>

https://goo.gl/mdBdp2


Ziad AR

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