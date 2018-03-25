Guys please HELP MEEEEE! I am stuck!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Getting garbage values from iStochastic function
Alain Verleyen, 2018.03.23 14:12
That's what is happening when nothing is checked.
- Is your handle valid ?
- Is CopyBuffer() returning an error ? How much data were copied ?
The handle is (iStochastic in OnInit), the CopyBuffer in OnTick (or OnTimer).
Please read the documentation !
Thanks for the reply Alain!
Well the handle is place inside OnTick, but for sure i try to relocate it to OnInit, i will try to check the errors.
My doubt is just, if i do something that i can't see, by a lack of experience.
For the record, the indicator is not a iStochastic, (even if it's look alike) is a Indicator made by a Brazilian Trader.
i will post the code in a simple way... because i am so stuck that, i thinking in clear a lots of code to be able to see it.
Again... still thank you for the reply!
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Hi guys, i'm starting now an
Writing code to indicators, and experts so far.
Coding and indicator i was able to use, different types of indicators... to search a better point to help my decisions..and everything is normal, but (lol), and i say BUT, trying to translate this to an expert, oh gosh! I am facing this trouble. When i execute, the expert, it opens a indicator's window in every tick.
Can anyone help me? I am a bit newbie on this!
This indicator it looks like and windows from RSI, MACD, on his stylish!
Just to make clear... i am using CopyBuffer(iCustom(_Symbol, _Period, "Name of the indicator"), 0,0,0, array-to-it), and my indicator is working just fine! The only difference is that on indicator as i learn, the third zero on iCustom... we use rates_total and the copybuffer and iCustom or using a handler they are located inside of OnCalculate, and in the expert i use arraysetasseries to reach the point to add...this indicator.
And i am tired... almost the entire friday and saturday on it!
Please guys! Help me!
Damn....