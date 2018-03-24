color width does not work for ray

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       ObjectSet("dev channel2",OBJPROP_WIDTH,3);
   ObjectSet("dev channel2",OBJPROP_COLOR,Blue);
   ObjectSet("dev channel2",OBJPROP_RAY,true);
      ObjectSet("dev channel2",OBJPROP_WIDTH,3);
 

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