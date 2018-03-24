color width does not work for ray
ObjectSet("dev channel2",OBJPROP_WIDTH,3);
ObjectSet("dev channel2",OBJPROP_COLOR,Blue);
ObjectSet("dev channel2",OBJPROP_RAY,true);
ObjectSet("dev channel2",OBJPROP_WIDTH,3);
- How to draw trend line
- Call indicator color
- Draw a line between 2 dots (not a trendline)
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