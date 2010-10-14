help file not working

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Hi,

I've  got a strange issue - I have downloaded new English mql5.chm help file from the "Docs" section and replaced the old one in c:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\help\ and now I don't have any pages in this help file, every help topic looks like this:

 

 

Any ideas or help appreciated.

BR,

Enigma71 

 
You downloaded the help manually? Try to unlock it (look in the file properties)
 
mql5:
You downloaded the help manually? Try to unlock it (look in the file properties)

Yes, that was the case. I have clicked Unblock in file properties and it helped.

Thanks! 

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