help file not working
You downloaded the help manually? Try to unlock it (look in the file properties)
mql5:
You downloaded the help manually? Try to unlock it (look in the file properties)
You downloaded the help manually? Try to unlock it (look in the file properties)
Yes, that was the case. I have clicked Unblock in file properties and it helped.
Thanks!
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Hi,
I've got a strange issue - I have downloaded new English mql5.chm help file from the "Docs" section and replaced the old one in c:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\help\ and now I don't have any pages in this help file, every help topic looks like this:
Any ideas or help appreciated.
BR,
Enigma71