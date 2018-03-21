Help with EA. opening trades 5 pips away from close
For example in the pic below, the green line is where i were the EA entered the market but it's 5 pips away from the open...and this is on the 1hour chart
- You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid. The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools -> Options {control-O} -> charts -> Show ask line.)
- Your image is useless without the price scale (and the symbol.) We can't know whether you mean 5 pips or 5 points (1/2 pip.)
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Hello,
i am having trouble with my trades. I dont know if it's the EA or the broker am using that causing me problems. All my trades are opened 4 to 5 pips away from the previous bar's close. I understand there's slippage but 5 pips away from the close is just too much.
the ea reads a decision from a csv and executes the trade 20 seconds away from the bar change.