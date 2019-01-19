Indicators: RSI Slowdown
Automated-Trading:
Author: Yurij Izyumov
Great Work. I love this and going to make an expert with it. thanks
great work my friend
thanks
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
RSI Slowdown:
The indicator is based on the idea that before the price and the indicator itself turn, the indicator rate slows down first and only then turns.
Author: Yurij Izyumov