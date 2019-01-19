Indicators: RSI Slowdown

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RSI Slowdown:

The indicator is based on the idea that before the price and the indicator itself turn, the indicator rate slows down first and only then turns.


Author: Yurij Izyumov

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Automated-Trading:

RSI Slowdown:

Author: Yurij Izyumov

Great Work. I love this and going to make an expert with it. thanks

 

great work my friend

thanks

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