How can I widen the body of heiken ashi bars
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How can I make the body of heiken ashi bars fatter, reducing the space between two bars, in MT5
I know that zooming in will enlarge the overall size of bars, but this is not what I desire.
I want just the body of chart to be wider with the scale of charts remaining the same, in order to decrease the empty room between two bars.
I tried changing "the width" variable in a color tab of indicator propreties, but it resulted in no change.
Could you help me about this? (it is MT5 version)
Below is a picture of what I am hoping for, but that is Heiken ashi MT4 version. I cannot do the same in MT5