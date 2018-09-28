intraday time filter mql5

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hi,


is anyone familiar with the intraday time filter provided on the metatrader5 platform. i want to trade from 8AM to 11PM daily, i seem to be getting an error in calculating the bit value of the field intraday time filter bad hours of day bit map.


your assistance is appreciated


regards

 

Please use BadHoursOfDay = 8388863. Take a look at the picture below. Use a programmers calculator with binary keyboard. Bad Hours are marked with ones. I had the same problem before.


 
Arthur Albano:

Please use BadHoursOfDay = 8388863. Take a look at the picture below. Use a programmers calculator with binary keyboard. Bad Hours are marked with ones. I had the same problem before.


Thanks discovered that some time ago 
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