intraday time filter mql5
Please use BadHoursOfDay = 8388863. Take a look at the picture below. Use a programmers calculator with binary keyboard. Bad Hours are marked with ones. I had the same problem before.
Arthur Albano:Thanks discovered that some time ago
Please use BadHoursOfDay = 8388863. Take a look at the picture below. Use a programmers calculator with binary keyboard. Bad Hours are marked with ones. I had the same problem before.
Please use BadHoursOfDay = 8388863. Take a look at the picture below. Use a programmers calculator with binary keyboard. Bad Hours are marked with ones. I had the same problem before.
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hi,
is anyone familiar with the intraday time filter provided on the metatrader5 platform. i want to trade from 8AM to 11PM daily, i seem to be getting an error in calculating the bit value of the field intraday time filter bad hours of day bit map.
your assistance is appreciated
regards