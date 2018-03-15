Need help with code
Raphael Schwietering: How can i hide the inputs for the strategy when it is false? And when i switch on true than the input parameter will be shown?
You can't.
and how did i have to do the if statement?? if ( Str1 == true) ???????
Raphael Schwietering:
and how did i have to do the if statement?? if ( Str1 == true) ???????
and how did i have to do the if statement?? if ( Str1 == true) ???????
As previously stated, you can not use an input variable to hide variables.
See if this meets your needs.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/preprosessor/conditional_compilation
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Hi,
can someone help me out.
I have an ea with 2 strategies. Now i want that i can enable/disable the strategy in the ea. How can i solve this. as you can see in the picture above i have add an input bool Str 2 = true;
How can i hide the inputs for the strategy when it is false? And when i switch on true than the input parameter will be shown?
How did i have to code it in the picture above? i tried an if statement but have my problems! Can anyone help me out ?