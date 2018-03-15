Please let me know about this EA Tools
from 2013/01/01 - 2018/03/12.
Initial Deposit = 10000$
Total net Profit = 165602.14 $
Please let me know your idea.
Thanks
Grid strategy ?
from 2013/01/01 - 2018/03/12.
Initial Deposit = 10000$
Total net Profit = 165602.14 $
Please let me know your idea.
Thanks
Data quality (25%) is too low to express an opinion.
Everything is good it is a great deal
This tools is a frame work to test the market data and offer the best strategy for each currency as well as do auo-trading actually; like fire and forget weapons. :)
It trades on 1 min Time frame. the big Idea is predicting the market trend by mathematical Idea (Markov Process Models and Bayesian networks). Try to set order in prediction arrow; and get profit.
Data quality (25%) is too low to express an opinion.
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Hi,
A new tools that it works like this snapshot:
or
I would like to know your idea about this as an expert and who has seen like these charts of other expert persons.
Bests;