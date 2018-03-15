Please let me know about this EA Tools

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Hi,


A new tools that it works like this snapshot:


F1


or


F2



I would like to know your idea about this as an expert and who has seen like these charts of other expert persons.


Bests;

 

from 2013/01/01 - 2018/03/12.

Initial Deposit = 10000$

Total net Profit = 165602.14 $


Please let me know your idea.


Thanks

 
MajidvJahan:

from 2013/01/01 - 2018/03/12.

Initial Deposit = 10000$

Total net Profit = 165602.14 $


Please let me know your idea.


Thanks

Grid strategy ?

 
MajidvJahan:

from 2013/01/01 - 2018/03/12.

Initial Deposit = 10000$

Total net Profit = 165602.14 $


Please let me know your idea.


Thanks

Data quality (25%) is too low to express an opinion. 

 
 Everything is good it is a great deal
 
Majuice:
 Everything is good it is a great deal

This tools is a frame work to test the market data and offer the best strategy for each currency as well as do auo-trading  actually; like fire and forget weapons. :)

It trades on 1 min Time frame. the big Idea is predicting the market trend by mathematical Idea (Markov Process Models and Bayesian networks). Try to set order in prediction arrow; and get profit.

 
Icham Aidibe:

Data quality (25%) is too low to express an opinion. 

Sorry, I don't know what Data quality is you mean. please let me know about that.
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