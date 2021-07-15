Scripts: Open two Market orders in opposite directions
Automated-Trading:
Open two Market orders in opposite directions:
Author: Chidera Anakpe
This code didn't run , I put it in Script folder and run it, But didn't work
Could you pleas solve the problem
Thank in advance.
ahmedEdan:What error did you get when you tried to run the script?
This code didn't run , I put it in Script folder and run it, But didn't work
Could you pleas solve the problem
Thank in advance.
this is not working
allanforex:
this is not working
this is not working
Use the updated version (V1.1), it has better error handling capabilities.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Open two Market orders in opposite directions:
This simple script opens two Market orders in two opposite directions. The essence of this is when trading news, price often breaks out in one direction. So ideally executing this script shortly before the news release would imply that if a breakout occurs in one direction one of the market orders (the one in the wrong direction) will be closed by the price triggering the stop loss, while the order will be left open to accumulate profits.
It should be noted that this is not always this case, however the above example is just an illustration where one might require a script like this.
Whats more? This script is %100 compatible with ECN accounts that do not allow the stop levels alongside OrderSend function.
Author: Chidera Anakpe